Lawyer asks court to disqualify PDP’s Wada on health ground

ADVERTISEMENT

A Lokoja-based legal practitioner has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Musa Wada, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Kogi governorship election on health grounds.

The plaintiff, Sunday Joshua Ehimoni, prayed the court in an originating summons filed through his lawyer, Mike Ebah, for an order of the court disqualifying Wada from contesting the election by virtue of sections 182 (1)(c) and (2)(b) of the Constitution being allegedly a person with unsound mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as co-defendants in the suit.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

The plaintiff wants the court to declare that the 3rd defendant (Wada) is of unsound mind in view of his alleged medical records which allegedly emanated from the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos State.

He also asked the court to decide whether with regard to the provisions of Sections 31 (2) (5) (6) and 182 (c) of the Electoral Act and 2(b) of the Constitution vis-avis Wada’s medical records, he (Wada) has not provided false information regarding his mental health in his INEC Form CF001.

The suit, which was filed on November 12 but sighted by our reporter yesterday, has not yet been assigned to a judge, hence, a date has not been fixed for hearing.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App