Lawmakers urge FERMA to compile list of dilapidated roads

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Assembly yesterday directed the Managing Director of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Nurudeen Rafindadi, to compile the list of all the dilapidated federal roads in the country.

It urged the agency to indicate the current status of roads and submit it, within two weeks, to the both chambers’ committees on FERMA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive was given at a joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on FERMA sitting for the 2019/2020 budget defence session of the agency.

Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Femi Bamisile, described the state of roads across the nation as sorry, saying they were either dotted with potholes and failed sections or unmotorable.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App