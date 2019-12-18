…Lawmakers threw away baby with bath water — Atiku

Breaking News
Missing file stalls judgement on rape of 5-year-old child
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday condemned “the speed” with which the House of Representatives rejected a six-year single term proposal for president and governors.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, in a statement last night by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, alleged  that the house had thrown away a baby together with the bath water “at the expense of the larger interest of the country.”

“In view of the challenges facing our current democratic order, especially the culture of rigging that subverts the will of the people, six-year single term would have ended such untoward practices in our electoral process,” Atiku said.

