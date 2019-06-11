Lawmakers-elect arrive Transcorp for onward movement to NASS

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers-elect of the 9th Assembly are arriving the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, which is the meeting point, ahead of their movement to the National Assembly complex.

It was observed that about 20 coaster buses are on ground to convey them to the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: NASS leadership: PDP endorses Ali Ndume, Umar Bago

Men of the Sergeant-at-Arms and the Road Safety were seen on ground coordinating the movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While few of the lawmakers lodged at the hotel, many of them were seen arriving in their vehicles.

The inauguration is billed for 10.am.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App