Lawmaker writes Ogun Gov, laments deplorable roads

A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Adeyanju Awoso, yesterday lamented the deplorable condition of roads in Yewa-North 1 Constituency, which he represents.

Awoso expressed worry that the only major road that links Yewa-North local government to five towns (Igbogila, Igan Okoto, Imasayi, Joga, Sawonjo) “has not been touched since inception of democracy in 1999.”

The lawmaker made this known yesterday in a letter he sent to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who celebrated his one year in office and 60th birthday anniversary on May 29.

Awoso also called on the state government to establish a university in the Ogun-West Senatorial district by converting the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, to Ogun State University of Science and Technology.

His letter stated, “Your Excellency Sir, a part of our challenges in Ogun-West is the issue of motorable roads. Construction and road palliatives done so far in the last 365 days have left much to be desired. This is in comparison to what has been done in the other two senatorial districts.

“The Ota road is a boundary stretch and is incomparable to what has been put in place in Shagamu, Ijebu, Iperu and even Abeokuta that the last Administration focused on for good eight years.

“Yewa has no good access roads, either from the Rounder or Ita Oshin axis. The interior roads are certainly in sympathy. The only major link road is so bad that no private or commercial vehicle can ply the road anymore, except motorcycles, and that is haphazardly. The road has turned to robbers and kidnappers’ hideouts where so many vices are carried out with impunity. This is the same scenario in the other four local governments in our senatorial district.”

