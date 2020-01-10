Lawmaker supports constituent’s with cash

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Mamudo constituency in Yobe State House of Assembly, Alhaji Auwal Isa, has presented cash assistance to students, widows, elderly and youths.

Auwal Isa Bello Danchuwa is also the Deputy Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly.

Isa said the annual presentation, through the Gamji Foundation, was in fulfillment of his personal commitment to give back to society and carry everyone along in his life and success.

The lawmaker said that 350 people were chosen to benefit from the gesture.

“It is going to be continuous. Each undergraduate will receive N20,000 HND students N20,000 Diploma and NCE students N15,000 while widows, elderly and youths will get N10,000,” he added.

He noted that as a lawmaker he has embarked on lobbying for projects to his electorate, which included the construction of the Potiskum-Danchuwa and Danchuwa-Garin Bingel roads.

“When I came on board I met only few boreholes but now we have dozens of functional boreholes in our constituency.”

According to him he has purchased JAMB forms for those willing to further their education.

He directed the youths, who are willing to further their education, to consult the committee he set up for guidance.

He further announced that he would soon launch an empowerment programme for petty traders in order to boost their economy.

“People living with eye problem too would soon enjoy free eye treatment.”

He advised the constituents to live in harmony with one another and support all government policies and programmes so as to benefit more.

