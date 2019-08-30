Lawmaker kidnapped along Kaduna-Zaria highway

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo representing Zaria Constituency, was yesterday kidnapped along the Kaduna-Zaria Highway.
Daily Trust gathered that the incident occurred near Farakwai.
He was believed to be travelling in a Toyota Camry car with registration No: ZAR 972 TL when he was abducted.
The state Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the spokesman DSP Yakubu Sabo to newsmen in Kaduna.
According to the statement, the vehicle was seen parked without occupants and upon a search, an identity card bearing Dabo’s name was found.
