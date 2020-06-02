Lawmaker ends 40 years water scarcity in Bichi

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Bichi Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, who is also the Chairman House Committee for Works, Kabir Abubakar Bichi, has donated a 500 KVA generator worth N32 million to Bagwai/Watari Water Treatment Plant.

The donation was aimed ending over 40 years of water scarcity occasioned by lack of power supply to the plant.

Presenting the generator to the state water board, the lawmaker said he was moved by the difficulties his constituents were experiencing to get water.

He said, “Our communities in Bichi local government have a serious problem of water supply and in order for us to resolve this problem we really have to get constant power supply. You know we don’t have constant power supply in this country so in order to power this plant I utilize my personal money to procure this equipment so that we can have constant power supply and the hardship our people go through to get water will be resolved.”

The generator was received by the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Sadiq Aminu Wali and the Managing Director Kano State Water Board, Engr Garba Ahmad Kofar Wambai on behalf of the state government.

Wali commended the legislator for the intervention and reiterated government’s commitment to addressing the problem of poor power supply at water treatment plants across the state.

