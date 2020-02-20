Lawmaker empowers constituents

ADVERTISEMENT

A House of Representatives member for Abuja-south federal constituency, Alhaji Hassan Usman Sokodabo, has empowered the people of his constituency with sewing machines, hair dressing machines, sprayers, agro chemicals, generators and grinding engines.

Alhaji Hassan, while distributing the items to youths, women and some farmers, said the aim was to support and empower the less privileged.

He said the gesture was part of his campaign promises.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials, advising them to establish small scale businesses.

Sokodabo, who pleaded with those who have not been able to benefit from the empowerment scheme to be patient, said the second phase of the empowerment scheme would take care of them.

Also speaking, the chairman of the FCT PDP, Alhaji Ibrahim Biko, commended the lawmaker for identifying and coming up with the empowerment scheme, which he said would help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged people of Abuja south constituency.

