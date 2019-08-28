Lawmaker donates 17 classrooms to nomadic schools in Jigawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A member, House of Representatives, representing Garki/Babura federal constituency in Jigawa state, Dr Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo has donated 17 classrooms for nomadic schools in the state.

Chairman, Jigawa State chapter of Arewa Youth Forum, Comrade Nurah Mohammed commended the lawmaker for the gesture and urged his colleagues to emulate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed told Chronicle in Dutse that the gesture was not only aimed at boosting nomadic education in the state, but also reduce the illiteracy level among Fulani, who were considered to be educationally backward.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We must appreciate Fagen Gawo, who set agenda for improving literacy level among the disadvantaged indigenes of the state.

“The construction of 17 classrooms for nomadic education in the state has not only reduced the level of illiteracy among the Fulani ethnic group, but also compliment government’s efforts in improving the standard of education in the state.

“Also intervention in the provision of portable water for the rural communities is critical for improving the living standard of the common people. Fagen Gawo has provided portable drinking water in about 20 communities despite other interventions that bordered on beautification of rural communities by installing solar street lights.”

The forum, therefore called on wealthy individuals in the state to emulate Fagen Gawo particularly in the areas of education, health and water supply.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App