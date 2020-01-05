Lawmaker calls for more security in Michika after Boko Haram attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

The member of House of Representatives Representing Michika/Madagali federal constituency of Adamawa state, Zakariah Nyampa, has called on authorities to beef up security in Michika to avert the recurrence of the attack by members the Boko Haram terrorist group.

He also urged government to secure the release of a cleric, Reverend Father Lawan, who is the DCC secretary of Michika whose whereabout is still unknown after the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker in a statement on Sunday said that more soldiers should be deployed to Michika with more logistic support to be able to withstand attacks by the terrorist group.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He called for the deployment of additional trucks to the soldiers who he said successfully repelled the recent attacks by the insurgents in Michika.

He said: “The effort by the Nigeria Army is well commendable but they need more trucks because the Boko Haram Terrorists also destroyed the only truck they had in Michika.

“Our people had to run helter skelter when they heard that the terrorists were approaching the town. We thank God for their lives but the only civilian casualty is the missing pastor whose whereabouts is still unknown.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App