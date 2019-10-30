Lawmaker build culvert in Abuja community

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Micah Jiba, has constructed a culvert for residents of Unguwar Kara community.

The culvert links the residents to Gaduwa Estate, Durumi and other communities.

One of the community leaders, Musa Umar, who spoke to journalists at the event yesterday, said the collapsed culvert hampered economic activities in the community, adding that hoodlums took advantage of their situation to rob residents on the road.

The chief of Garki, Dr Usman Ngakupi, commended Jiba for the project, stressing that it came just a few months after he assumed office.

“It is very difficult for a House of Representatives member, who has not started receiving constituency allowance, to achieve a project like this. I want to use this opportunity to call on the constituents to always pray for him and give him every support to do more,” he said.

Jiba said the project was done with his personal fund, adding that he was fulfilling one of his campaign promises to his constituents.

“Anytime I find myself in a leadership position, I try as much as possible to fulfill all the promises I made during the election. I will continue to do more,” he assured.

