Lawan wants budget laid before N/Assembly in September

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has reiterated his appeal to the executive arm of government on the need to be on the same page with the National Assembly to reverse “the undesirable trend of the current budget cycle in Nigeria.”

Lawan was quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi to have spoken at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from the pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia yesterday.

“We need to work for a budget that will be passed by the National Assembly by December. That requires that we work assiduously with the executive arm of government, to have the budget laid before the National Assembly by the end of September, and for the National Assembly to lock up the whole of October this year for budget defence, so that it can be processed and passed before we go on Christmas break. It is doable, it is achievable and attainable.

“I’m sure if we are able to achieve that, Nigeria’s economy will witness a boost. Businesses in Nigeria will have something predictable to work with. I believe that together with the executive arm of government, we should be able to do this, as this is fundamental to us in the National Assembly, and I’m sure the executive arm is also looking forward to that,” Lawan said.

He said, with the recent constitution of the relevant parliamentary committees, the ninth National Assembly is now more prepared and ready to work for Nigerians.

Lawan was full of gratitude to God for the opportunity to be part of the over 60,000 Nigerians that participated in this year’s Hajj.

“We prayed for our country to achieve optimal security, to have stability, peace and progress.

“We prayed for the National Assembly too. It is our prayer that the ninth National Assembly will be one to work for Nigerians and for the benefit of those who voted for us,” he said.

