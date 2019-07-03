  1. Home
Lawan, VON mourn NGE Deputy President, Tudunwada

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date
New Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan
New Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the death of its Deputy President, Umar Sa’idu Tudunwada.

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the organisation, also commiserated with the Kano State Radio Corporation and Kano State government as well as the NGE.

Tudunwada died on Sunday in a motor accident on his way back to Kano from Abuja.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the death of Tudunwada has robbed the journalism profession of one of its finest.

While extending his condolence to NGE, Kano state government and his immediate family, Lawan prayed for the almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi.

Okechukwu, in his condolence message, said Tudunwada has set an enviable standard of practice that broadcasters and journalists must strive to emulate.

He also prayed for the reposed of the soul of the deceased.

