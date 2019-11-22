Lawan takes over as Edo CP

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, yesterday assumed office as the 41st commissioner of police in the state.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony yesterday at the state police command, Lawan assured that human rights would be protected and that he will be fair to all in the discharge of his duty.

“I will follow the foot step of my predecessor in ensuring that the state is secured against criminals and ensure justice so that people can go about their businesses without hindrance,” he said.

He solicited the support of stakeholders in the state in order to be able to effectively carry out his duties, saying the police cannot do it alone.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG DanMallam Muhammed, urged the people to extend necessary support given to him to the new commissioner.

He said he was able to secure the state against criminals due to the collaboration of all stakeholders.

“Edo State is strategic because it is the gateway to the North and South. We need the collaboration of all stakeholders to fight crime in the state,” he said.

Until his appointment, Lawan was the Commissioner of Police, Mobile Force at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

