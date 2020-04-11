  1. Home
Lawan: Pray for divine intervention against Covid-19

By Abdullateef Salau
Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan
Senate president, Senator Ahmad Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Nigerians to be fervent in their prayers for divine intervention against the coronavirus pandemic.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, Lawan said faith was a potent spiritual weapon for the pursuit of victory against the pandemic.

He said if Nigerians drew the right lessons from Jesus, they would become more confident in  the fight against coronavirus and all other trials.

“We should not allow the frightening reports from other parts of the world on the pandemic to discourage us or weaken our hope.

“Rather, such reports should remind us of the Divine mercy under which we live in this clime, and strengthen our determination to rout this virus and others,” he said.

The senate president hailed the resilience of Nigerians and called for continued cooperation with the government in the fight against coronavirus and its deleterious effects on the economy and life in general.

 

