Lawan, Lalong mourn Senator Ignatius Longjan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has commiserated with the family of Senator Ignatius Longjan who died at a Turkish hospital in Abuja on Sunday.

Longjan was said to have died after a brief illness.

Until his death, the lawmaker represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber.

His death came barely two months after the demise of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu from Imo State in December 2019.

Longjan was a former deputy governor from 2011 to 2015 under former governor David Jang.

Late Longjan was also a governorship aspirant under the PDP platform in 2015.

Lawan also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the sad loss of the Senator, according to a statement by Lawan’s media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

Lawan said the Senate will miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the committee on Culture and Tourism as well as the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The Senate President prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Meanwhile Governor Simon Lalong in a condolence message signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, expressed shock over the death, saying the death of the senator is a huge loss not only to his family or, the people of Plateau South Senatorial District alone, but to the entire state because of his immense contributions to the development of the state and the nation in general.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour who in all his affairs always put the interests of Plateau State first. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom was always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,” the statement party read..

The Governor also recalled how the Former Deputy Governor served Plateau State steadfastly and loyally from 2007 to 2015, and also played a significant role in ensuring political stability in the State all through the period of various security challenges that the State passed through.

