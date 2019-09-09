Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Oshiomhole others to meet on sustaining Buhari legacies confab

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole are expected to lead other dignitaries for the second National Conference of the Muhammadu Buhari Enduring Legacy Network (MBEL Network) on Tuesday in Abuja.

The chairman, Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the organisation, Suleman Mustafa, told newsmen in Abuja that the conference, themed, “Buhari Enduring Legacies and the Future of Nigeria’s Political Culture” would also be attended by Prof. Ibrahim Lawan Bashir of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) who would deliver the keynote.

According to him, the network which was formerly President Muhammadu Buhari Continuity Network (PMBCN) changed name since the President was re-elected and what matters not is to sustain his enduring legacies in the interest of national development.

“The whole idea of our conference is to begin to bring to the fore some of these qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari, which we think after must have left office in 2023, we must continue to sustain them. Because you cannot change any system in eight years, but what is most important is that those good qualities we have seen in him, anti-corruption, and transparency.

“He is the first president known, that came into office and decided to continue with the projects by his predecessor, though they are not from the same party, all because he thinks of Nigeria first. Previous administrations have always abandoned projects even within the same party,” Mustafa said.

He said that these legacies must be sustained in the interest of democracy and national development.

He said that President Buhari is a silent worker and many people did not know many of the achievement and we thought the qualities of this man should not be abandoned and should be imbibed by all.

