Lawal preaches tolerance as Gbajabiamila, Wase, urge prayers

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday called Nigerians, especially Christians to emulate Jesus’ virtues of humility, peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice.

Lawal, in his Christmas message, felicitated with Nigerians and asked them to embrace the virtues of Jesus Christ during Christmas and New Year festivities.

Lawan said Christians and Nigerians in general must not forget the essence of the season which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Christian faithful and other Nigerians to pray for the continued unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

In a statement by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, he congratulated Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas.

He urged them to use the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the country to overcome her challenges, including insecurity in some parts of the country.

Similarly, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, enjoined the Christians to continue praying for the nation, remain steadfast and keep trusting in God.

