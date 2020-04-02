Law School loses former DG 

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Dr. Koleade A. Abayomi, SAN, OON, is dead.

This was disclosed by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) in a statement signed on Thursday by its Secretary, Seyi Sowemimo, SAN and made available to newsmen.

Dr. Koleade A. Abayomi, SAN died in the early hours of Thursday, 2nd of April, 2020 in London.

The BOSAN mentioned that it deeply mourn the sad loss of the deceased and prayed that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Dr. Koleade Abayomi SAN was born on the 20th of August, 1940 (79+ years old), called to the Nigerian Bar in 1966, admitted to the Inner Bar in 2005.

He taught at the Nigerian Law School and rose to the position of Director General. He retired in 2005 and went into private practice and consultancy in Lagos until his death.

He is survived by his wife, children and great grandchildren.

