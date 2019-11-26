Lawyers who graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 1989 will on Friday unveil an online platform for mentoring of Law School students by legal practitioners with expertise in different areas of the profession.
According to Barrister Emeka Albert, chairman Class 1989, the event will feature an Anniversary Lecture, titled “Legal Education in the 21st Century”, to be held at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja on 29 November 2019.
The Anniversary Lecturer is a member of the Class, Professor Ezenwa Ngwakwe, a Professor of Law at Abia State University.
The event under the Chairmanship of the Chairman, Council of Legal Education, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN will witness the launching of an E-Learning/E-Mentoring/E- Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Portal set up by the Class of 1989 to support quality training and retraining of Nigerian Law School students and lawyers.
Other Activities scheduled to commemorate the 30th Anniversary ceremonies include charity walk, prison visit, black tie dinner and award ceremony on the 30th of November at the NAF Event Centre, Kado, Abuja.
Mr. Emeka Albert, said that the e – platform to be launched is a first in Africa and will transform legal education and legal practice Nigeria within a short period. Many of the members expected to attend and receive the merit award include Justices of the Court of Appeal, High Court Judges, Learned SANs, and Professors of Law.
The Law School has graduated over 100,000 lawyers since inception in 1963.