LAUTECH: We’ve never defaulted in paying workers’ salaries – Osun govt

The Osun State Government yesterday described as a product of misinformation, the comments by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the running of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology suggesting that Osun had abandoned payment of workers of the institution.

The state, in a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said it had always been alive to its responsibility with regards to its obligations to LAUTECH despite the obvious lopsidedness in the distribution of infrastructure between the two owner states.

The statement said Osun had never defaulted in the payment of salaries of workers in both the university and the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Osogbo.

It said: “In 2017 alone, while Oyo contributed N717, 888, 795.00; Osun contributed N1, 292, 000, 000.00. In 2018, Oyo contributed N443, 865,554.00; Osun contributed N500, 000,000.

“In addition to contributing regularly to LAUTECH in Ogbomoso, as indicated above, Osun State alone has been responsible for paying the salaries of workers at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, from 2013 to date, amounting to N16, 369, 953, 830.48.

“For instance, from January to June this year, while Oyo had paid about N1.1bn to the university, Osun on the other hand had paid about N1.7bn from January to July this year to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. This is in addition to the N300m it released to the university in July.

“Effectively, what this implies is that while Osun had cumulatively spent about N2bn on the institution from January to date, Oyo had only spent a little over N1bn.”

