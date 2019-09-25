LAUTECH: ASUU threatens to disrupt academic activities over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Crisis is looming again at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have threatened to frustrate academic activities if Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, refused to pay outstanding two months’ salaries owed by the Osun state government by the end of September.

In a release captioned “LAUTECH: Trouble Looming Again” signed by the ASUU LAUTECH Chairman and Secretary Drs Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, the Union accused Osun State Governor of failing to release subventions since August to pay salaries of workers and making life unbearable for them.

According to the Union, all entreaties to ensure that Osun State government pays outstanding salaries have not yielded any results.

It said that the current Oyo and Osun state governments inherited unpaid salary arrears of eight months being owed LAUTECH academic staff.

ASUU claimed that Osun State Government which is scheduled to pay subvention between July and December 2019 only paid in July and refused to pay for August and September making payment of salaries impossible.

Rising from its congress held on Wednesday, ASUU resolved to put the public on notice that it should not be blamed if academic activities become disrupted again.

The Union disclosed that members are owed six years unpaid Earned Academic Allowances, unpaid cooperative deductions and unpaid promotions arrears.

“At a special congress held today, 25th September, 2019, the situation was reviewed with members expressing hardship in transporting themselves to work, among other myriad hardships occasioned by the non-payment of salary.

“It was therefore resolved to put the government, the public and our students on notice that the Union should not be blamed if the on-going examinations and other academic activities are affected by end of the month, that is, 30th September, 2019, when the congress meets again to review the situation,” the statement partly read.

