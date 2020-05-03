Late Nasarawa lawmaker died of COVID-19 – Gov Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has confirmed that the late member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), Suleiman Adamu, died of coronavirus disease.

The governor disclosed this while addressing the press in Lafia on Sunday.

Adamu died on Thursday after falling sick.

Governor Sule said: “The deceased was admitted at Federal Medical Center, (FMC) Keffi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“He had symptoms of coronavirus, his sample was taken, but before it was out, he died and was buried.

“His result came out positive on Saturday.

“The result has complicated our situation, as most of those who bathed and dressed the deceased do not know his status.

“We have isolated his family and we are trying to trace his contacts.

“We have advised the Speaker and other members to be isolated.

“We have decided to close down the Assembly complex.”

Governor Sule called on the people coming from high risk places to come forward for test.

He disclosed that the state presently has nine cases of the disease with one death.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App