Late Audu’s family lauds Kogi gov for immortalising him

The family and Political associates to Late Prince Abubakar Audu have commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for renaming State University (KSU) Anyigba, after the late political leader.

Governor Bello renamed the state university to Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) in honor of the late politician.

In a statement jointly signed by the spokesman of the Audu political family, Dr. Odekina Abutu and Chief David Dare Olatunde, the Maiyegun of Isanlu and made available to journalists in Lokoja on Monday, the family expressed gratitude to the governor for the honour accorded the late Audu.

“The Audu biological and political family express their profound gratitude to His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello for the honor done to our late leader. It is a gesture that no doubt, gladdens our hearts.

“In the same vein, the Audu family urges the public to translate the event as nothing but a kind gesture of goodwill from the Governor.

“The late Prince Abubakar Audu was a leader who never relented on his quest to bring excellence to Kogi State. His was a great service to us all and immortalising his name is a right step in the right direction by Governor Bello.

“As regards the whisperings going on in certain quarters, renaming of Kogi State University (KSU) to Prince Abubakar Abubakar University (PAAU), we wish to make it clear that it is not a political event, neither is it couched in a political charade.

“It is a profound kind gesture aimed at extending honor to whom it is due, or in this case, immortalization to whom it is deserving of it.

“We beseech our people not to give it unintended undertones in a bid to push distorted narratives and remove from the lustre of the occasion. Governor Yahaya Bello renamed the university out of his own volition in good faith, and not to seek political favours.

“Our late leader deserves this honor and more for his humongous and incredible service to our beloved state. Those who see and contend otherwise are just playing the ostrich.

“We should not interpret every occasion as mere politics simply because politicians are involved. Renaming KSU to PAAU is a serious event that should not be politicized but appreciated as such. A gesture of goodwill may cost very little, but its true value can be incalculable.

“By and large, we implore you all to please, out of respect for our late leader and hero, desist and cease from running political commentaries regarding the renaming of the state’s institution by the governor”, the statement reads.

The Audu biological and political family opined they remained “eternally appreciative of governor Yahaya Bello’s immense goodwill gesture, adding that it is an august phenomenon that will not be forgotten in a hurry. for his kind gesture and applaud his courage and wisdom which led him to so doing”.

