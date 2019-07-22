LASU honours, name road after Jakande @ 90

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State University (LASU), Faculty of Arts on Monday honoured the former governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande with a lecture as he clocks 90-years-old.

The lecture themed ‘Lateef Kayode Jakande: A Phenom of Administration in Lagos State’ was delivered by Professor Kareem H. Danmole from Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin in Kwara state. Also the governing council named the longest road in the University campus after the octogenarian.

In his speech, LASU Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN) described Alhaji Jakande as the pillar behind the Lagos State University.

“In 1983, Jakande had the opportunity to cast a stone across the waters. He did that so well that all of us today are beneficiaries of that vision. He conceived and signed into law the bill that brought the creation of LASU. The creation of the University positively impacted the lives of many,”

“Today, we all can eloquently attest to the fact that your strategy worked. From just three faculties, 55 administrative staff, 37 technical staff and 375 students admitted, the institution has grown into three major campuses at Ojo, Epe and Ikeja. Today, our institution is able to boast of seven faculties, four schools and one college. We are also able to boast of many directorates. Every year now, we admit over 6,500 students from the 375 students in our first year,”

“If this genius of ideas did not conceive of LASU, what would have become the faith of these ones? You are revered as an example of public administration. Your name will continue to resonate in the annals of our University,” he said.

Professor of History with Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kareem H. Danmole who spoke as a guest lecturer at the event said that no government has touched the lives of downtrodden like Alhaji Jakande.

He described Jakande as a man who used his life to serve Lagos and Nigeria.

“The landmark achievements of his administration is yet to be equaled by any administration in the state. He was an administrator per excellence, a state builder and a frontline politician,” he added.

