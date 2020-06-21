LASU emerges national partner to FAO, wins $95,000 grant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State University (LASU) has been selected by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) as its National Partner Institute (NPI) in implementing the FISH4ACP Project (Support for the Development of Farmed Catfish Value Chain in Nigeria), winning a partial grant of up to $95,000 in the process.

A statement issued by the Institute’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations (CIPPR), Mr. Ademola Adekoya disclosed that LASU was selected after the FAO adjudged its bid as the best among those submitted by institutions in Nigeria.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) is the FISH4ACP Project Management Unit for the European Union and Agrinatura FISH4ACP project (2020-2024) involving 10 Africa-Carribean-Pacific (ACP) Countries.

The Partnership is part of efforts to develop food value chains that are economically, socially and environmentally sustainable across the countries.

Conveying the news of LASU’s emergence, the FAO said, “With reference to the call for expression of interest launched by the FISH4ACP Project on April 15, 2020, we would like to inform you that the Project Management Unit and the external panel have finalized the evaluation of the offers received.

“We are glad to inform you that the Lagos State University was selected as offering the best value for money for the solicited services, and as per FAO rules and procedures on the procurement of services,”

“Please note that due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and related travel restrictions, the FISH4ACP project has decided to adopt a phases approach in implementing the activities that were originally envisaged in the call.

“As a result, we would like to award a partial grant, up to an overall amount of $95,000, as provided for in section three of the call for expression of interest.”

The LASU winning proposal was led by Professor of Fisheries, Professor Akintola, Shehu Latunji, who also doubles as the National Project Officer.

Other members of the team are Dr. Fakoya, K.A, Dr. Sherifat Yusuff, Dr. Zakariya Amoo, Mr. Olusola Olabanjo and Yusuf Olabisi.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, congratulated the team for the feat; urging them to work hard to see through the successful implementation of the project.

He also assured of the support of the University to the team in their efforts on the project.

It would be recalled that the Fisheries Department recently won a $2.5m partnership grants of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), Canada.

