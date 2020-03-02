Last season’s domestic treble bigger than Champions League – Guardiola

ADVERTISEMENT

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City’s domestic treble last season was bigger than Champions League success, saying the team cannot top last season’s successes, even if they win the Champions League.

Manchester City last year became the first English club to win the domestic treble as they claimed the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

This term the Premier League seems beyond them due to Liverpool’s brilliance, but last Sunday City beat Aston Villa 2-1 to secure a third successive Carabao Cup.

With the Champions League and FA Cup still within reach, it could yet be another silverware-laden season.

Winning Europe’s elite competition for the first time would be a historic achievement for City, who lead Real Madrid midway through their last-16 tie, but Guardiola insists the league was always his priority.

“I think the most beautiful one is the Premier League and we are not going to win that, so it can’t be better [than last season],” said Guardiola of his side’s campaign.

“Always I think the Premier League or La Liga, the domestic title, is the most difficult and most important, because it means every single day that you have been consistent.

“I think we were consistent enough. I would say we have the numbers that could win a normal Premier League, but I think [Liverpool’s standard] was exceptional.

“Now we have the Premier League to finish second and, of course, we have the FA Cup and the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League.”

City were made to work hard for their latest triumph as Villa dug deep at Wembley. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri in the first half-hour suggested a comfortable afternoon for the defending champions, but Villa replied before the break when Mbwana Samatta scored after John Stones slipped.

The second half was far more competitive and it needed a fine save from Claudio Bravo, tipping a Bjorn Engels header onto the post late on, to clinch victory.

Teenager Phil Foden shone on his first appearance for a month and was named man of the match. Setting up Aguero’s goal with a fine nod down was his most eye-catching contribution.

