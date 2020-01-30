Last batch of Kwankwasiyya scholars leave for Sudan, UAE

ADVERTISEMENT

The Grand Patron of Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Thursday handed over admission letters and travel documents to the last batch of Kano state indigenes sponsored by Kwankwasiyya Foundation to study abroad.

Nine candidates making the last batch received their admission letters in a grand ceremony organized by the Kwankwasiyya movement to bid them farewell as they depart the country to further their education in Sudan and Dubai respectively.

The beneficiaries are to study Arabic and Islamic Jurisprudence at Masters Degree levels aside some other engineering courses.

It would be recalled that over 350 beneficiaries in the first and second streams of the scholarship had left the country mid last year and had already commenced studies in India, United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

Speaking during the ceremony, Senator Kwankwaso emphasized the need for deliberate investment in human capital development for a better and prosperous society in the future, saying that was the rationale for initiating the scholarship scheme for Kano state indigenes.

He said: “Today we are celebrating Kano state indigenes who are being sponsored by Kwankwasiyya Foundation to go to Sudan to study second degree in Arabic and Islamic studies.

“This batch is the last batch of the 370 young men and women of Kano state origin who have applied for this scholarship. Our target is to build human capacity in our wards and local governments across the state.”

He appealed to the beneficiaries to be diligent in their studies so as to be worthy agents of change on return to the country, saying “to whom much is given much is expected.”

“Let me appeal to those who are going to Sudan for their second degrees in Arabic and Islamic studies that we expect so much from you, not only in your studies but also we want you to come back as professors, judges and of course businessmen and women.

“We are expecting you to show all of us the way, being people who have acquired knowledge in Islamic studies and Arabic.

“Let me also assure you that the Kwankwasiyya Foundation is not only supporting young men and women to go to various universities both within and outside the country, but we are also interested in your success, while we continue to render our services in supporting you; we will continue to monitor you until you all succeed,” he added.

Some of the parents of the beneficiaries who spoke to our reporter expressed appreciation to Kwankwasiyya Foundation and its Grand Patron for considering their children for foreign scholarships.

