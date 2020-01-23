Lassa fever: We are working to contain epidemic – Governors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday said the governors are currently working to ensure that the outbreak of Lassa fever, which has claimed lives in Kano and Ondo states, does not spread across the country.

Governor Fayemi, who said this on Wednesday night while fielding questions from journalists after their monthly meeting at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja, said states were taking precautionary measures to address the epidemic in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said this is the period when the country usually experiences an upsurge of such disease, particularly Lassa fever.

Fayemi, while reading the communique, said the forum received update on the Lassa fever epidemic and the Chinese virus currently conflagrating around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The forum received an update from the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami in the company of the Executive Vice Chainnan/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; Ms. Funke Opeke‚ CEO of MainOne and Chairperson of the Presidential Committee on Broadband; and Mr Kashifu lnuwa Abdullahi, Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), to familiarise governors on the new National Digital Economtc Policy.

The meeting was attended by the governors of Ekiti, Osun, Ondo, Kogi, Kebbi, Plateau, Yobe, Niger, Delta, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Nasarawa states.

The governors of Gombe, Borno, Oyo, Kogi, Anambra, and Enugu were represented by their deputies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App