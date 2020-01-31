Lassa fever kills two including pregnant woman in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons, including a pregnant woman have died from Lassa fever in Enugu state.

The pregnant woman was said to have reported very late in the hospital.

Six suspected cases were reported in the state out of which three were confirmed.

Daily Trust learnt that the third victim, a 24-year-old female youth corps member who reportedly returned from Benue state due to ill health is currently responding to treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

This was revealed at a press conference jointly addressed by the state ministries of Information, Health, Education, Water Resources and Agriculture on Friday at the state Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

The commissioner for information, Chidi Aroh who presided over the conference assured that Enugu state government was being conscious of the scourge and is taking necessary steps to protect the people against the dreaded disease.

Aroh said that the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has shown his leadership qualities in this direction and as a result the management of the crisis was on course.

He said: “Jingles are being run in radio and television stations for enlightenment while leaflets on how to prevent the fever have been printed and being distributed across the state.

“Government has purchased all required materials and equipment to fight the scourge as well as providing emergency facilities in the event of any noticed occurrence in any part of the state.”

He disclosed that apart from the 11 government hospitals mapped out for emergency, nine private hospitals have been added as emergency facilities, bringing the total to 20 hospitals across the state.

Besides, Aroh added that the state government has directed the fumigation of all refuse dumps in the state with a view to ridding them of rodents.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi assured that the scourge has been under control since the first reported case on January 2.

He confirmed that the ministry has received full consignment of materials and equipment, adding that the health workers at various designated hospitals were being adequately protected.

The commissioner for education, Prof Uchenna Eze said the received directive from Governor Ugwuanyi to reach out to every school in the state – primary, post primary and tertiary so as to educate them on how to protect themselves from Lassa fever.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App