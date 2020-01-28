Lassa fever: Adamawa govt confirms one death

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the death of one person from Lassa Fever.

The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Abdullahi Isa, made the confirmation while addressing newsmen at the State Secretariat Complex.

He explained that the deceased was a pregnant woman who lost the baby due to the ailment.

According to him, “The index case was a 29-year-old woman from Numan local government area who was first seen as a gravid patient in a private health facility here in Yola on 18th January 2020 and referred to FMC Yola on the 21st January 2020. There, she expelled a macerated still birth.”

He said after she was suspected of the viral disease, blood samples of hers and that of three others were taken and sent to a reference laboratory in Abuja where three were tested negative and hers positive on the 25th of January, 2020.

The Commissioner said the 29 year-old woman died while the suspected three others were from Gerei, Yola South and Yola North local governments had been discharged.

He reiterated that his ministry had taken steps for preventive measure which include: follow-up of contacts for the next 21days, contact tracing through identification, line listing, public enlightenment and control.

He called on the general public to keep their surroundings clean and to avoid contact with rats and to report any suspected cases to the health centers.

