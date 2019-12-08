Las Monjitas wins Julio Novillo Astrada Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Las Monjitas took an 11-9 win over El Milagro, and captured the XVI Julio Novillo Astrada Cup, presented by Río Uruguay Seguros, following the championship match that took place at La Aguada Polo Club, Argentina last weekend.

The Camilo Bautista’s foursome won the trophy for the fourth time, as they did in 2013, 2014 and 2017. Two of the members of the winning team – Facundo Sola and Guillermo Caset Jr – are currently playing the Triple Crown in Argentina with the orange jerseys. The lineup was completed with Matt Coppola.

With two consecutive ties, Las Monjitas commanded the two next chukkas. Although El Milagro levelled at 8-all at the start of the fifth chukka, Las Monjitas wasted no time at all to re-take the lead through Facundo Sola.

El Milagro’s Santiago Solari produced a spectacular goal in the last seconds within the fifth chukka to tie at 9-all. But in the last chukka of play, Facundo Sola and Guillermo Caset Jr., managed to score one goal apiece to seal the win for Las Monjitas.

Meanwhile, the fourth place went to Power Infrastructure who beat Los Cocos by a close 10-9, and La Mancha Dutta Corp earned the third place after defeating Lovelocks Polo Stud by a 12-5 score.

The XVI Julio Novillo Astrada Cup had a fantastic closing party that included an exquisite asado and other delicacies in a lovely friendly entourage, with everybody enjoying the hospitality and warmth of the Novillo Astrada family.

Special thanks to all the participating players and teams; to our sponsors, for the constant support; to the event and all who came throughout the tournament.

“To every one of you, thank you! We are very much looking forward to seeing you all next year!” a member of the Novillo Astrada family declares in a well applauded closing remark.

Across the Atlantic, Newport made club history, capturing the first-ever Wellington Open at Grand Champions Polo Club.

Team Newport (Gene Goldstein, 1, Grant Ganzi, 3, Juancito Bollini, 4, Nic Roldan, 8) defeated Flexjet (Melissa Ganzi, 0, Pablo Spinacci, 6, Horacio Heguy, 6, Juan Bollini, 5), 9-8 in a closely fought final.

Roldan, the top-rated American player ranked at 8 goals, was named Most Valuable Player. “We had a great lineup, that was a fun team,” Roldan said. “It was a team effort. Everybody played great. It was a good game.

“I think this tournament is going to grow,” Roldan said. “It’s a good tournament and nice it’s named after our hometown.” Silva, a 6-year-old mare, owned and played by Spinacci, was selected Best Playing Pony.

Argentine Open six-time champion Horatio Heguy was given the Living Legend Award by Grand Champions Polo Club during the post-game subsidiary awards. Suspect, a 17-year-old mare played by Melissa Ganzi, owned by Santa Rita Polo Farm and purchased from Joey Casey, was Best Playing Pony.

