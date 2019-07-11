Large chunk of Nigeria’s revenue should come from manufacturing sector- MS Haruna

ADVERTISEMENT

A large chunk of Nigeria’s revenue should come from the manufacturing sector rather than from the oil and gas sector, the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Prof Mohammed Sani Haruna has said.

Prof Haruna said this after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NASENI and Nasarawa State University, Keffi, at NASENI headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

‘’The MoU we signed here today will see us collaborating to enhance industrialisation in the country’’, he said.

The NASENI EVC said combination of science& technology, engineering and innovation is the solution to the country’s economic and security problem.

No nation develops without solid manufacturing sector, and science and technology, engineering and innovation makes this happen.

He urged the National University Commission (NUC) not to grant licence to any university that doesn’t have programmes in engineering.

Earlier, in his speech, the Vice Chairman of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof Suleiman Bala Mohammed with the MoU, the university would be a world class tertiary institution in the next five years.

Prof Mohammed said the management of the university collaborated with NASENI to set up its faculty of engineering.

