‘LAPO accounts for 24 percent of Nigeria’s microfinance credit’

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has been adjudged the ‘Microfinance Bank of the Year’ in the country.

The award was presented to the bank during the 7th annual BusinessDay Banks and other Financial Institutions Awards (BAFI) in Lagos.

LAPO accounts for 24 percent of total microfinance credit in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO, Mr Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said this is the 6th time the bank would win the award.

“This is a clear indication that the innovative processes and products they we have been working hard for since inception are yielding positive results,” he said.

Ehigiamusoe, who was delighted by the recognition also said: “This award marks another milestone for LAPO Group and is a testament of the diligent execution of the bank’s strategic initiatives on customer service.

“It complements positive feedback from customers and is a recognition of our improving efficiencies, service quality and innovation.”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Abiola Olayande, General Manager of Mindshare Communications Limited, said this year’s event was an improvement from the previous one and showed that subsequent ones would be better.

