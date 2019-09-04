Landlord’ son allegedly breaks into tenant’s apartment

ADVERTISEMENT

…steals phones, money

34-year-old man, Yusuf Oladimeji, on yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrate Court for allegedly breaking into his father’s tenant’s apartment and stealing two phones and N150,000.

The defendant, who resides at Dopemu area of Agege, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate O.A. Aderibigbe.

The prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large, on August 20 at his residence.

Edeme said the two phones were worth N33,000, adding that the phones and the money belonged to the complainant, Mr Peter Agbo.

“The defendant and his accomplices entered the complainant’s apartment with dangerous weapons at night and commanded him to surrender his phones and money or risk harm.

“They forcefully collected his valuables and took to their heels. Some days later, the complainant saw his phone with his landlord’s son.

“He reported the case to the police, and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The magistrate however admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention. (NAN)

