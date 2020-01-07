Land disputes delaying Ogoniland clean-up — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says it is committed to cleaning up the hydrocarbon impact on communities in Ogoniland in spite of challenges being faced in the exercise.

Dr Marvin Dekil, Project Coordinator, Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on the sidelines of the 2020 Ogoni Day celebration in Bori, Rivers yesterday.

HYPREP, under the Federal Ministry of Environment has the mandate to clean up decades-long oil spills in four Ogoni local government areas in Rivers such as Eleme, Gokana, Khana and Tai.

Dekil said that in spite of government’s commitment to the project, the remediation exercise was hampered by land disputes, leadership tussles and communal clashes.

“The tussle over land and chieftaincy stool has been a major cause of delay in the implementation of the UN Environment Report at the many clean-up sites.

“This has to change for us to make progress by way of unfettered access to all contaminated sites.

“We equally appeal that HYPREP be spared land and chieftaincy disputes as we do not have an interest in any land and chieftaincy stool,” he pleaded.

According to him, the Federal Government is also worried by the re-pollution of the affected Ogoni communities, blamed on activities of oil thieves in the area.

“So, another area that we expect stakeholders to assist us deliver on our mandate is the issue of re-pollution.

“Our efforts to clean Ogoniland will amount to nothing if after investing so much resources and time it is again re-polluted by activities of illegal bunkers and refiners.” (NAN)

