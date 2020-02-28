Land dispute: Community appeals for Lalong’s intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naraguta Community has called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to urgently suspend the on-going fencing project by the University of Jos pending the resolution of the dispute between it and the school.

Benue/Plateau Trust reports that one person was allegedly killed on Sunday by security operatives who were at the area to provide security for workers to dig the trench.

it will be recalled that there was tension in the state capital when workers, engaged by the university authority attempted to dig a trench to demarcate the institution from the community mobilise to site.

Both the university and residents of the community are claiming ownership of the land.

A statement by the traditional title holder in the area, Alh . Musa Jagab, claimed that residents of the community purchased the land through Ron Properties Nig Ltd., which was given the power to sell the land on behalf of the family of late Wakili Jatau, who were said be the original owners of the land.

He said: “Originally, the disputed land was a farm belonging to Jatau Family. The Ron Property Nig. Ltd, which was given Power of Attorney to sell the land issued allocation papers to those who bought plots from the land.

The Jatau family has severally said if the university is not satisfied with their decision, they should meet in court. Already, the family has taken the matter to the Jos Federal High court. We appeal that both parties should wait for the outcome of the court ruling before taking further steps.

But the University in a statement signed by the Senior Deputy Registrar, Wilson Yale, said the land was sold to the it by the owner of the land, defunct Nigeria Bricks and Clay Product Ltd through a competitive bidding from Bureau of Public Procurement (BPE).

He said all necessary documents of ownership of the land had been handed over to the university.

Yale said: “When the university realised that some people have encroached its land, as a law-abiding institution, it sought the intervention of the state government and the government came up with a white-paper in November, 2019. The white-paper authenticated the Certificate of Occupancy No PL9636 issued in 1988 measuring 11.950 heectres to the Nigerian Bricks and Clay Products Limited, now property of Jos.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Isaac Akinmoyede, has called a stakeholders’ meeting where they were told to appeal to the youths to remain calm.

Benue/Plateau Trust, however, reports that normalcy has returned to the area with deployment of security personnel.

