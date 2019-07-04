Lampard returns to Chelsea as manager, signs 3-yr deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Lampard has returned to Chelsea Football Club as its new head coach.

Chelsea made the announcement on Thursday, few weeks after Maurizio Sarri left the club to take over the rein at Juventus.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the greatest players in Chelsea history during his long and illustrious career, Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge having signed a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old said: ‘I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘It gives us great pleasure to welcome Frank back to Chelsea as head coach. Frank possesses fantastic knowledge and understanding of the club and last season, he demonstrated he is one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

‘After 13 years with us as a player, where he became a club legend and our record goalscorer, we believe this is the perfect time for him to return and are delighted he has done so. We will do everything we can to ensure he has all the support required to be a huge success.’

Lampard learned from some of the best managers in the history of the sport during his trophy-laden 13 years at Chelsea when he blazed a trail. Only Ron Harris, Peter Bonetti and John Terry played more than his 648 games and Lampard famously leads our all-time scoring chart with 211 goals. His goal touch allied with all-round quality and fantastic stamina helped change the way football views the modern central midfield player.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App