Lame community introduce sponsorship to address shortage of medical personnel, teachers

Lame Community in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State has moved to send over 200 students to study various medical and education courses as part of effort to address shortage of medical personnel and teachers in the domain.

Sarkin Yakin Bauchi and District Head of Lame, Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame, disclosed this yesterday in Bauchi at the end of his visit to Tama and Tulu areas.

He said even though the area has a population of over one million people but they were still facing the problems of lack of medical personnel and teachers , due bad road network.

He said staff is posted to the area often spent few days and seek for transfer because of the bad road in the area.

“Look at Gumau town we have only one nurse managing the healthcare system in the area that is the reason why she refers cases that are beyond her to Toro.’’

Alhaji Aliyu said the 200 people selected came from each ward in the district and would initially be sponsored by the community before going to the government to beg for assistance.

He said already someone had pledged to sponsor 20 of the students while efforts were going on to get sponsorship for the remaining 180.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his pledge to reconstruct Magama-Gumau-Rishi-Rahama Road which will open the area.

He reiterated their commitment to support all government projects in the area.

The District Head urged criminal elements in his domain to repent and surrender their arms so that they will get amnesty and reintegrated in to the society to enable them to contribute their quota in nation building.

He urged his people to be law abiding and continue to pray for the peace , stability and success of the leader in their quest to develop the state.

