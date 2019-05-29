Lalong vows to be impartial, fair to all

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has promised to maintain impartiality, neutrality and fairness to all concerned, regardless of ethnic, religious and political affinities.

Lalong stated this shortly after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of the state in a ceremony graced by hundreds of supporters, well wishers and religious and traditional leaders at the Rwang Pam stadium in Jos.

Daily Trust reports that the state inauguration event which would have commenced with the arrival of the governor at 9:45am was delayed due to heavy down pour but officially commenced with Lalong’s arrival at 11:19am.

The governor said; “Plateau is a state with diverse ethnicities. I therefore assure all and sundry of holding on to our policy of inclusiveness and get everybody in different position of responsibility to do the needful. In this way, we would have justified earning the votes and confidence of the people.”

He said the next four years will be devoted to consolidating the gains already made in the last four years and expanding more areas of development for the benefit of Plateau people. He however said his vision and programmes of the government for the period of 2019 to 2023 would be unveiled through a Town Hall Meeting on June 12th which will be followed by a panel discussion.

The Governor said his administration’s vision for the new Plateau State promises to leave behind legacies of commonality, human dignity and welfare adding that, “while as a government, we shall strive to meet our own side of the social bargain, we equally expect the good people of Plateau State to reciprocate government’s gesture, not only by giving their unalloyed support, but, more importantly, by learning to live in peace with one another.”

“The people must recognise that corruption, dishonesty, disloyalty, rumour-mongering, fake news, religious and political fanaticism, ethnic jingoism, violence, and other forms of social evil are antithetical to the vision of a new Plateau, and must be avoided,” he said.

The Governor who also extended a hand of friendship to opposition parties in the state urged all to put hands together to build a greater Plateau State, where the people can celebrate their diversity in peace and secure justice and progress for all our people.

He said the past four years had been challenging particularly in the area of security stressing that “sporadic attacks on communities occurred in some local government areas notably Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Jos South and Riyom, leading to deaths and displacements of people, destruction of houses, crops and livestock and mutual mistrust among community residents.”

“We continue to sympathise with the family and pray for the repose of the Souls of the Faithful departed. However, in line with our robust policy of ensuring peace, Government did not relent in its efforts; we promptly responded to these challenges the best way we could by boosting security in the troubled areas and setting up Operational Security Bases in synergy with the Federal Government.”

