Lalong unveils three-point agenda for Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has unveiled the vision of his administration tagged: “Plateau state in the next level: Policies and programmes of the rescue team, Phase 2” with focus on a three-point policy thrust framework.

The three-point policy, according to the governor while marking the Democracy Day at the Banquet Hall, New Government House in Jos, would focus on Peace, security and good governance; Physical infrastructural development and Sustainable economic growth.

It would be recalled that Lalong in his first tenure identified his task as “Rescue Mission”, which came up with a five-point policy thrust framework that included: Peace, security and good Governance; Human capital development and social welfare; Agriculture and rural development; Entrepreneurship and industrialization and Physical infrastructure and environment.

In his speech on Wednesday, Lalong explained that his administration has deliberately resolved to review the vision into three policy thrusts from five to enable him focus and concentrate on the limited resources at his disposal in order to achieve more service delivery.

He said, “We have carefully woven all the critical sectors of the Plateau economy and society into three-point policy direction to ensure that we lay foundation for sustainable growth and development for the future of our dear state.”

In the second term, the governor promised to ensure the full take-off of the Mobile Police Force Barracks in Gashish, Barikin Ladi LGA and in Longvel, Shendam LGA.

The governor also pledged to generate N50 billion per year as internally generated revenue (IGR) in the next four years.

He said, “Although we were able to increase our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N6.9billion per annum in 2015 to N12.7billion per annum in 2018, almost 100% increase.

“Yet this level of IGR is grossly inadequate to meet what the Rescue administration needs to fund our recurrent and capital expenditure in the next 4 years. We shall therefore re-invigorate our IGR machinery to ensure that we generate a minimum of N2.5biilion per month or N50billion per annum in the next four years.”

