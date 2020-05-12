Lalong, sing your dead citizens a dirge

ADVERTISEMENT

Your Excellency Sir, In the past, I had written and sent letters to you concerning the needless killings in Plateau State generally and in Irigwe Chiefdom particularly.

While I wish you happy birthday (as you clock 57 years old), I wish to inform you that on the eve of your birthday, four enterprising, promising, young men and great farmers, Chohu Gado (27) Tanta Abba (27) Friday Musa (25), Emmanuel Kure (22), were gunned down in what many described as a staccato of automatic gun fire. These young farmers actively contributed to the food sufficiency portfolio in Nigeria. Now an untimely end has been forced upon them and their replacements will not be forthcoming anytime soon.

Sir, you may have heard whispers (if not seen) of how parts of Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu and Bassa LGA’s are now ruled by fear rather than by law. Children are caught in crossfires; pregnant women are killed with their unborn babies never knowing the joy of suckling. For these people, their version of peace has a semblance of bloody order and violent decorum.

How else does one explain four young men, ambushed in the middle of the Irigwe Chiefdom and gunned down, on that open stretch of road in between Kwall and Miango Villages; while seemingly, under the watch of security personnel?

Sir, I am worried that, even though you had two valuable opportunities to speak on the carnage on Irigwe land during your world press conference, you did not. All that the people remember was your description (on Channels TV) of the killing of their loved ones as, “pockets of killings”. Sir, even if you are challenged and cannot shield them from internal aggressors, at least lament with them and sing a dirge with them. Let them know that they are not alone.

Sir, when you hold security meetings, what exactly is the nature of the interaction with security agents? I ask because I know that dead people don’t talk or get infected by the COVID-19, but those who are alive do not seem to be impacted by the security meetings held in those conference rooms Sir.

As at the eve to your birthday (i.e. from January 1st 2020) the statistics from Irigwe land reads: 45, 15, 1434, 104, 67. These numbers describe the numbers of deaths, injured, destroyed rooms, farms and barns. This is of course minus farm-hardware, furniture, building materials and the likes. For some reasons the lockdown has been favorable to the attackers.

I am concerned because I read the press statement released by a prominent son of Bassa LGA and a title holder of his people, someone you are very acquainted with and holds you in high esteem; Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh, former member and arguably the best human (and emotional) resource that ever, truly represented the people of Bassa/Jos North Constituency. His Press Release titled, “Lalong, FG, stop the attacks in Rigwe chiefdom” (published on the 16th April 2020) went largely ignored by your good self. Sir, when he spoke, he did so for a voiceless many across the state. The voice of the people is a proxy for a much higher power.

Sir, beyond being in the same hall as you when I addressed a gathering, which included you and the vice president after the gruesome Gashish massacre of your citizens in 2018, I did not know you closely.

However, one thing that I can gamble my bottom kobo on is that you will want to be immortalised for standing with your people when it mattered most, even in the face of adversity and against the need to be politically correct.

I am using this medium to ask you in the name of all that is just and benevolent to take on the anguish of your people, go to the president, speak to defense ministry hierarchy, find succour for the victims, compensate them in the way we know you know how to and end these killings. No one lives forever but you have an opportunity to engrave your name in the hearts of many for eternity.

Sir, the killings and destruction have to stop and we need to see leadership in this regard. For the dance steps to change, the music must take the lead.

Sir, if you do what is suggested herein and for reasons truly beyond your control the status quo remains, posterity will never forget that you did your best, that you sat with your people in their funeral parlours and you sang that dirge with them when it mattered most.

Redzie D. Jugo, Black Palms Consult redziejugo@gmail.com

