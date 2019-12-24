Lalong signs 2020 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State yesterday signed the N177bn Appropriation Bill for the 2020 fiscal year.

Lalong assured that his government was determined to adequately implement the budget, emphasising that meeting up with internal revenue generation target would help implement the budget.

“With this budget approved and signed into law, I am directing the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, and indeed all MDAs to ensure effective implementation of the 2020 budget.

“At this point, I will like to stress our efforts at meeting our revenue targets, especially the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which is crucial to funding the 2020 budget,” he said.

