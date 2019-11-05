Lalong in talks with Kenya on restocking Jos WildLife Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, is in talks with the Kenyan government on the possibility of restocking the Jos Wildlife Park with additional animals to make it more attractive to tourists.

Lalong will also be discussing tea farming and production, flower production and mining with the Kenyan government, according to the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA), Dr. Makut Simon Macham.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by Macham stated that Lalong who is also the Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, is in Kenya for a peer review meeting with the Kenyan Council of Governors and was received by the Governor of Kericho County, Prof. Paul Chepkwony and Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Shiedu Omeiza Momoh at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He stated that Lalong had in the company of Governor Paul Chepkwony visited the Nairobi National Park as well as stressed the need to get investors that could take an interest in the various game reserves in Plateau state.

He further stated that the governor who is accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu, will use the visit to also talk to some investors about the forthcoming Plateau Economic and Investment Summit which is being planned to open up the state to the rest of the world.

“Governor Lalong met the Chairman of the Kenyan Council of Governors, His Excellency, Wycliffe Ambesta Oparanga where they explored areas of collaboration and investment opportunities for the Northern states in general and Plateau state in particular,” he stated.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App