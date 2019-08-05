Lalong: I’m pleased we won Plateau by-election

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has congratulated the APC candidate, Yakubu Yakson Sanda, who won the Pengana State Constituency by-election in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, the governor described the victory of the APC candidate as another confirmation of the trust and confidence that the people Plateau State and in particular Pengana Constituency had in the Rescue Administration.

Gov. Lalong commended INEC, security agencies, election observers and monitors and other stakeholders for working together in ensuring the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

While challenging the victorious APC candidate, Yakubu Yakson Sanda, to ensure that he justified the votes entrusted to him by the people, the governor urged other candidates to support the winner towards the progress of Pengana Constituency and Plateau State as a whole.

On his part, the Chairman of Bassa LGA of Plateau State, Chindo Gona, explained how they achieved a hitch-free by-election in Pengana Constituency.

APC’s Yakubu Yackson won the election with 9,222 votes, defeating his closest rival, Yakubu Busa-buji, of the PDP who scored 7,083 votes.

The by-election was to replace Ezekiel Afon who died shortly after he won the contest for the Plateau House of Assembly in March.

Speaking with newsmen, Gona said from all the arrangements put in place, the election was expected to be credible and violence- free.

The chairman said security arrangement was also commendable, and that Gov. Lalong took good care to ensure that the conduct of the election was successful.

