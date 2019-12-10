Lalong has no respect for rule of Law – Pwajok

ADVERTISEMENT

The leading lawyer in a suit filed to stop governor Simon Lalong from temparing with the composition of Gbong Gwom Jos Traditional Council, Edward Pwajok, (SAN), has told State High Court Judge, Justice Christine Dabup that the governor was not respectful to the rule of law.

Seven petitioners on behalf of Berom Nation have filed a case against Plateau State Government, the state’s Attorney General, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jos North and Riyom Local Government Chairmen over creation of two traditional councils out of Jos Traditional Council.

Pwajok said this on Tuesday while addressing the court on the alleged refusal by Governor Lalong to maintain the status quo issued by Justice Dabup.

Dabup had on May 4, 2019 issued an interim injunction stopping the Governor from abating with the composition of the Gbong Gwom Jos Traditional Council after listening to Niri Darong, counsel to the plaintiffs who had dragged the state government over the creation of two traditional councils out of the Jos Traditional Council.

He said, “The governor has no respect for the rule of law because the court made an order that status quo be maintained. That is, they should not do anything with regards to the traditional council. But the governor has been issuing letters appointing peoples as chiefs. Atta Aten of Ganawuri is calling for meeting. It is contemptuous and disrespect for the rule of law.

” It is our duty to let them know that they must respect the rule of law, ” he added.

While responding on behalf of the defendants, the Director of Litigation, Ministry of Justice, F.B Lotben, said there was no contempt in the matter and wouldn’t want to argue on that submission.

She however informed the court that the ministry had been preparing for settling the matter out of court but that if the plaintiffs were not ready for the settlement, the matter should be proceeded.

Pwajok in his response said they had no objection to the proceeding of the case since the government had not responded to the issue of settlement filed by the plaintiffs.

After hearing from the counsels, Justice Dabup adjourned the matter to February 27, next year for report on settlement.

