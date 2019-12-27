Lalong condoles Yahaya Bello over sister’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has condoled with his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, over the death of his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello.

In a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, Lalong described the incident as a great loss to the Bello family and the entire people of Kogi State.

He said the deceased would be greatly missed considering how she touched many lives through her personal efforts.

Lalong encouraged Governor Bello, in particular, to accept the death of his beloved sister as the will of God.

He urged Bello to take solace in the fact that his late sister lived a fulfilled life in which she positively touched many who came across her.

Lalong, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urged the family to ensure that the good name and legacies she left behind continued to inspire others to live purposefully.

