Lalong approves layouts for servicemen in Plateau

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state has approved layouts for serving and retiring officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the state, the Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning , Mr Yakubu Dati, has said.

Dati disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Maj.-Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3rd Armoured Division, Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, on Sunday.

He also said that self-paying layouts which came with Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) were created to assist the growing number of retiring officers and men who had chosen Plateau as their home.

The commissioner, who was accompanied on the visit by Naanman Gamde, Permanent Secretary and Solomon Hoomlong, Director of Lands, of the ministry, enjoined officers and men of the army to key into the several layouts approved by the governor.

He said that the layouts were already authenticated by the accompanying Certificates of Occupancy.

Responding, Gen. Angbazo commended the government and the people of the state for being good hosts to the Division.

He said the Armed Forces would continue to deliver on their mandate. (NAN).

