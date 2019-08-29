Lalong appoints Prof. Atu as SSG, Donjur as Chief of Staff

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau state governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has announced the appointments of Prof. Danladi Abok Atu as the Secretary to the Government of the State and Noel Donjur as his Chief of Staff.

Until his appointment, Prof. Atu was a Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja while Donjur, a current member of the state’s economic council was a former Commissioner for Works in the state.

A statement issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, stated that the appointments are with immediate effect.

